KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,078.65 High: 41,619.77 Low: 41,026.43 Net Change: 248.21 Volume (000): 95,701 Value (000): 6,797,415 Makt Cap (000) 1,555,336,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,375.80 NET CH (-) 41.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,702.37 NET CH (-) 55.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,165.37 NET CH (+) 20.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,701.05 NET CH (-) 58.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,190.81 NET CH (-) 73.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,225.29 NET CH (+) 7.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-February-2023 ====================================

