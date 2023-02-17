Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,078.65
High: 41,619.77
Low: 41,026.43
Net Change: 248.21
Volume (000): 95,701
Value (000): 6,797,415
Makt Cap (000) 1,555,336,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,375.80
NET CH (-) 41.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,702.37
NET CH (-) 55.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,165.37
NET CH (+) 20.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,701.05
NET CH (-) 58.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,190.81
NET CH (-) 73.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,225.29
NET CH (+) 7.64
------------------------------------
As on: 16-February-2023
====================================
