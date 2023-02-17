AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 16, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 16, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,078.65
High:                      41,619.77
Low:                       41,026.43
Net Change:                   248.21
Volume (000):                 95,701
Value (000):               6,797,415
Makt Cap (000)         1,555,336,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,375.80
NET CH                     (-) 41.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,702.37
NET CH                     (-) 55.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,165.37
NET CH                     (+) 20.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,701.05
NET CH                     (-) 58.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,190.81
NET CH                     (-) 73.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,225.29
NET CH                      (+) 7.64
------------------------------------
As on:              16-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

