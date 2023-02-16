AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
Feb 16, 2023
European shares open higher on Airbus boost

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 02:37pm
European shares opened higher on Thursday on a boost from Airbus that also lifted France’s blue-chip index close to a record high, while miners led sectoral gainers as prices of commodities rose. The pan-Europe STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.9% to lead gains among regional peers. Planemaker Airbus gained 2.9%, boosting both indexes.

The company targeted 2023 jet deliveries in line with its original estimate for last year, but slowed the production ramp-up of its best-selling A320neo jets. The European basic resources index jumped 1.4% as copper prices in London rebounded from five-week lows amid hopes for a demand recovery in top consumer China.

Stock markets diverge as traders react to inflation numbers

Positive sentiment also spilt over from Asian markets as investors choose to cheer strong US retail sales data as good news for earnings rather than worry about it being likely to support interest rate rises.

European stocks index

