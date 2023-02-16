AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 263-264 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 01:55pm
The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.56% in the inter-bank market during trading on Thursday.

At around 1:50pm, the rupee was being quoted at 263.90 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs1.48.

The Pakistani rupee had maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 265.38 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs1.96 or 0.74%.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, announcing various amendments that feature taxation measures of Rs170 billion (approximately $640 million), as Islamabad moves to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its bailout programme.

Later, the government also increased the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre, taking it to Rs272 with effect from February 16. It also announced an increase in the prices of high-speed diesel by Rs17.20 per litre, taking it to Rs280.

The hike in petrol prices was attributed to rupee's depreciation against the US dollar in recent weeks, said the government.

Internationally, the US dollar advanced on Thursday after strong U.S. retail sales data underpinned the resilience of the world's largest economy, cementing the case that the Federal Reserve still has further to go in tightening rates.

US retail sales rebounded sharply in January after two straight monthly declines, driven by purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The greenback surged on the back of the data release and clung to most of those gains on Thursday, with the U.S. dollar index last 0.07% higher at 103.87, after hitting a near six-week top of 104.11 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday as hopes of a robust fuel demand recovery in top oil consumer China offset losses arising from strength in the greenback and a large build in US crude inventory.

