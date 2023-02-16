AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
Sports

Salernitana sack coach Nicola for second time in a month

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 09:59am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Salernitana sacked head coach Davide Nicola for the second time in a month on Wednesday with the Serie A club bringing in former Portugal midfielder Paulo Sousa as his replacement.

Nicola was first relieved of his duties on Jan. 16, a day after Salernitana lost 8-2 at Atalanta, but club president Danilo Iervolino decided to give him “another chance” two days later.

Nicola’s second spell came to an end after three defeats in four league games left the team 16th and four points above the relegation zone.

Sousa, who was head coach of Poland in 2021, will begin his tenure with Salernitana on Sunday at home against Lazio.

Ancelotti says football calendar going ‘over the limit’

Fellow strugglers Spezia, who are 17th and two points above the drop zone, have sacked head coach Luca Gotti after the team won only one of their last seven league games.

Gotti’s last game in charge was a 2-2 draw with Empoli last weekend.

Spezia are yet to name a new coach.

Davide Nicola

