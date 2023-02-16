AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
NETSOL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.69%)
OGDC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.11%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
TELE 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 117.25 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.23%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 83.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 28.5 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains, cheap yen

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 09:45am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a weaker yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent, or 149.50 points, at 27,651.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.48 percent, or 9.47 points, to 1,997.21.

Japanese shares “are expected to start with gains on rallies in the US market and a cheap yen”, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness, finishing with gains after a surprisingly strong January retail sales report.

Sales bounced by three percent last month to $697 billion after two months of contraction, following strong gains in auto sales, department store sales and other categories.

Nikkei drops on hawkish Fed, weak US stock futures; earnings split market

Analysts had expected a rise of just 1.7 percent.

The report is the latest to suggest strength in the US economy – something that has sometimes rattled equity investors nervous over potential further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The dollar fetched 133.83 yen in Asian trade, against 134.15 yen in New York, where it firmed from 133.25 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Sony Group was up 0.43 percent at 11,755 yen, Hitachi was up 0.52 percent at 6,967 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 0.40 percent at 5,814 yen.

Japan posted a trade deficit of 3.497 trillion yen ($26 billion), against market expectations of a 3.98 trillion yen deficit, due to soaring fuel costs and export declines in categories including auto parts and chip-making equipment, finance ministry data showed.

The trade data, released before the opening bell, did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains, cheap yen

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories