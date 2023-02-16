AVN 65.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
BAFL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUBC 66.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
MLCF 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.76%)
NETSOL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.11%)
OGDC 93.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.89%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PPL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.31%)
TELE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TRG 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,833 Decreased By -96.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,336 Increased By 8.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Topix ends at 2-1/2-month high, weak yen lifts auto stocks

Reuters Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 12:34pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index on Thursday closed at its highest in two-and-a-half months, as auto and tyre makers rallied following weakness in the yen, while Wall Street’s strong finish overnight also lifted market sentiment. The broader Topix ended 0.71% higher at 27,696.44. “The weakened yen lifted sentient.

There were not many market-moving cues, but the market was firm,“ said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities. The yen hovered near a six-week low against the dollar after strong US retail sales data drove the greenback’s gain.

A softer yen tends to help exporter shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan. The automobile sector jumped 1.8%, with Toyota Motor rising 2.08% and Honda Motor gaining 1.16%.

Tyre makers jumped 1.73%, with Bridgestone rising 1.67%. Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Yokohama Rubber advanced 3.81% and 1.85%, respectively.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.9% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 0.99%. “An increase in foreign visitors raised expectations for economic growth,” Kamada said.

Nikkei drops on hawkish Fed, weak US stock futures; earnings split market

Visitors to Japan climbed to nearly 1.5 million in January, the national tourism agency said on Wednesday, showing an accelerating recovery in tourism after the government scrapped COVID-19 curbs in October.

Department store operators rose, with Matsuya and Takashimaya adding 2.85% and 1.83%, respectively. Paper and pulp makers declined 0.77%, making the sector worst performer among sub-indexes.

Oji Holdings slipped 0.95%.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Topix ends at 2-1/2-month high, weak yen lifts auto stocks

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Read more stories