Feb 16, 2023
Hong Kong stocks finish higher

AFP Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 01:17pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday following gains in New York, as traders weighed data showing US consumers continued to spend last month despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, suggesting the economy remained strong.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.84 percent, or 175.50 points, to 20,987.67.

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 percent, or 31.46 points, to 3,249.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.70 percent, or 37.28 points, to 2,150.23.

