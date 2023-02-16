Hong Kong stocks finish higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday following gains in New York, as traders weighed data showing US consumers continued to spend last month despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, suggesting the economy remained strong.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.84 percent, or 175.50 points, to 20,987.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 percent, or 31.46 points, to 3,249.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.70 percent, or 37.28 points, to 2,150.23.