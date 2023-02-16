Hong Kong stocks begin day on a positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of trade Thursday morning following advances on Wall Street, with a strong US retail sales report indicating the world’s top economy remains robust despite surging interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.65 percent, or 134.90 points, to 20,947.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.24 points to 3,281.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also barely moved, dipping 0.42 points, to 2,187.10.