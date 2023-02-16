AVN 65.83 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.51%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.3%)
NETSOL 79.45 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.5%)
OGDC 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.22%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
TELE 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 117.39 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.36%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,886 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,405 Increased By 78.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,596 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks begin day on a positive note

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 09:41am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of trade Thursday morning following advances on Wall Street, with a strong US retail sales report indicating the world’s top economy remains robust despite surging interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.65 percent, or 134.90 points, to 20,947.07.

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.24 points to 3,281.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also barely moved, dipping 0.42 points, to 2,187.10.

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks begin day on a positive note

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories