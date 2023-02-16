AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK says ‘mini-budget’ to fuel inflation

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned that after the passage of...
Itrat Bashir Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 06:31am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned that after the passage of ‘mini-budget’, a new wave of inflation would be seen in the country and the common man would suffer the most.

“Even if the government meets all the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economic deterioration would not stop here. The mini-budget was a result of the 10-11-month performance of the current government. Without fixing political and economic fundamentals, we could not fix the economy,” he said while addressing the nation through a video link on Wednesday.

He said the only solution to the country’s problems was free and transparent elections, which would bring political and economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF elections Imran Khan fuel prices mini budget PTI chairman IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

IK says ‘mini-budget’ to fuel inflation

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories