IK says ‘mini-budget’ to fuel inflation

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday warned that after the passage of ‘mini-budget’, a new wave of inflation would be seen in the country and the common man would suffer the most.

“Even if the government meets all the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economic deterioration would not stop here. The mini-budget was a result of the 10-11-month performance of the current government. Without fixing political and economic fundamentals, we could not fix the economy,” he said while addressing the nation through a video link on Wednesday.

He said the only solution to the country’s problems was free and transparent elections, which would bring political and economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023