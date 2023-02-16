PCB to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day today

LAHORE: Keeping up with its tradition of using the reach and popularity of the HBL-Pakistan Super League, to create a positive impact in the society, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be marking as the ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Day’ on Thursday (today) as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

The PCB has marked the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United fixture at the National Bank Cricket arena to raise awareness about the prevalence of the childhood cancer in the country, and the need for vigilance of symptoms and early intervention.

The PCB also expresses solidarity with the victims and stand by the families going through difficult journeys. The board has invited two pediatric cancer patients and five little survivors with their families to the ground where the two captains will present them with signed team shirts.

Each year, around 400,000 children develop cancer worldwide and this figure is estimated to be around 90,000 in Pakistan. Most forms of cancer in children are curable through generic medicines and other forms of treatment, including surgery and radiotherapy. This is the fifth consecutive season – since 2019 – the PCB will be marking this day during the HBL-PSL.

Moreover, Multan Sultans have replaced an injured Shahnawaz Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas. Dahani injured his finger in the opening match of the HBL-PSL on Monday. The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that includes Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal).

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL-PSL-8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision. As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL-PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.

Further, each member of the Lahore Qalandars side was also fined 10 percent of his match fee after their side was one over short during their one-run victory over Multan Sultans in the opener on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023