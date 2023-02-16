Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,326.86
High: 41,450.53
Low: 40,920.01
Net Change: 176.7
Volume (000): 90,087
Value (000): 5,538,026
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,733,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,416.89
NET CH (+) 103.08
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,758.35
NET CH (+) 40.08
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,145.19
NET CH (+) 6.62
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,759.10
NET CH (+) 119.31
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 4,264.31
NET CH (+) 37.86
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,217.65
NET CH (+) 72.11
As on: 15-February-2023
