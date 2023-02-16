KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,326.86 High: 41,450.53 Low: 40,920.01 Net Change: 176.7 Volume (000): 90,087 Value (000): 5,538,026 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,733,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,416.89 NET CH (+) 103.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,758.35 NET CH (+) 40.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,145.19 NET CH (+) 6.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,759.10 NET CH (+) 119.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,264.31 NET CH (+) 37.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,217.65 NET CH (+) 72.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-February-2023 ====================================

