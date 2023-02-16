AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 15, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,326.86
High:                      41,450.53
Low:                       40,920.01
Net Change:                    176.7
Volume (000):                 90,087
Value (000):               5,538,026
Makt Cap (000)         1,564,733,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,416.89
NET CH                    (+) 103.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,758.35
NET CH                     (+) 40.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,145.19
NET CH                      (+) 6.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,759.10
NET CH                    (+) 119.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,264.31
NET CH                     (+) 37.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,217.65
NET CH                     (+) 72.11
------------------------------------
As on:              15-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

