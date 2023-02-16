KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Asakri Bank Limited 31.12.2022 15% Bonus 14,061.595 11.16 20.03.2023 14.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End Shares 10.00.A.M. 20.03.2023 AGM Bank Al Habib Ltd 31.12.2022 70% (F) 16,570.229 14.91 21.03.2023 14.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M 21.03.2023 AGM Pakistan 31.12.2022 Nil 9,053.384 1.78 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 Telecommunication Year End 10.30.A.M 26.04.2023 Company Ltd AGM (Unconsolidated) Shadman Cotton - - - - 11.03.2023 04.03.2023 to Mills Limited 10.30.A.M. 11.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

