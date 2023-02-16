Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Asakri Bank Limited 31.12.2022 15% Bonus 14,061.595 11.16 20.03.2023 14.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End Shares 10.00.A.M. 20.03.2023
AGM
Bank Al Habib Ltd 31.12.2022 70% (F) 16,570.229 14.91 21.03.2023 14.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M 21.03.2023
AGM
Pakistan 31.12.2022 Nil 9,053.384 1.78 26.04.2023 19.04.2023
Telecommunication Year End 10.30.A.M 26.04.2023
Company Ltd AGM
(Unconsolidated)
Shadman Cotton - - - - 11.03.2023 04.03.2023 to
Mills Limited 10.30.A.M. 11.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
