AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Asakri Bank Limited   31.12.2022      15% Bonus    14,061.595       11.16       20.03.2023   14.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)      Year End        Shares                                    10.00.A.M.      20.03.2023
                                                                                   AGM
Bank Al Habib Ltd     31.12.2022      70% (F)      16,570.229       14.91       21.03.2023   14.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)      Year End                                                  10.30.A.M       21.03.2023
                                                                                   AGM
Pakistan              31.12.2022      Nil          9,053.384        1.78        26.04.2023      19.04.2023
Telecommunication     Year End                                                  10.30.A.M       26.04.2023
Company Ltd                                                                        AGM
(Unconsolidated)
Shadman Cotton           -             -             -               -          11.03.2023   04.03.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                   10.30.A.M.      11.03.2023
                                                                                   EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories