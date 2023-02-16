Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55943 4.55329 4.56457 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.59000 4.58071 4.59000 0.11971
Libor 3 Month 4.87157 4.84500 4.87257 0.46386
Libor 6 Month 5.15843 5.13500 5.22529 0.75829
Libor 1 Year 5.49914 5.44000 5.66643 1.17671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
