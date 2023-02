LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Wednesday as investors reacted to a drop in UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,942.43 points.

London stocks hit record peak, dollar drops before US inflation

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 15,407.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 7,220.53.