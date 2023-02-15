AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
Feb 15, 2023
UK inflation rate falls to 10.1% in January

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 12:20pm
LONDON: British consumer price inflation fell by more than expected to 10.1% in January from December’s 10.5%, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 10.3% in January, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1% but still eroding the living standards of households.

Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - fell to 5.8% in January from December’s 6.3%.

UK skirts recession with zero fourth-quarter growth

Earlier this month the Bank of England said it saw signs that the surge in consumer prices had turned a corner and it suggested it was close to ending its run of interest rate hikes.

British consumer price inflation

