UK inflation rate falls to 10.1% in January

LONDON: British consumer price inflation fell by more than expected to 10.1% in January from December’s 10.5%, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 10.3% in January, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1% but still eroding the living standards of households.

Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - fell to 5.8% in January from December’s 6.3%.

Earlier this month the Bank of England said it saw signs that the surge in consumer prices had turned a corner and it suggested it was close to ending its run of interest rate hikes.