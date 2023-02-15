AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 265-266 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2023 10:52am
The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.85% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 265.09 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs2.25.

The gain follows the significant strides the rupee made against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 267.34 against the US dollar, a depreciation of Rs2.1 or 0.79%.

In a key development, Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘CCC-’, from ‘CCC+’ and assigned no outlook because it “typically does not assign outlooks to ratings of ‘CCC+’ or below”.

Fitch expected reserves to remain at low levels, though the firm forecasted a modest recovery during the remainder of FY23, due to anticipated inflows and the recent removal of the exchange rate cap.

Globally, the US dollar found some support on Wednesday after stubbornly high US inflation suggested interest rates are going to remain high for longer than investors had expected.

Headline CPI was 0.5% in January mostly due to higher rental and food costs. That was in line with forecasts, though the annual figure of 6.4% was a bit more than expected and traders busily unwound bets on rate falling toward the end of 2023.

The US dollar climbed to a six-week high of 133.30 yen and sat not far below that at 132.73 early in the Asia session. Other currency pairs were a bit more volatile but the greenback, which fell steadily in January, is holding its own.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling by more than $1 a barrel in the previous session as industry data pointed to a much bigger-than-expected surge in US crude inventories.

