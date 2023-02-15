AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Gold pulls back after US inflation data adds to rate-hike worries

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 10:01am
Gold prices were lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed after data showing sticky US inflation added to concerns that the Federal Reserve would persist with monetary policy tightening. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,849.60 per ounce, as of 0340 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early January on Tuesday.

US gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,862.10.

Rising interest rates discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets like gold. “A more aggressive tightening path is more likely to weigh on gold over the foreseeable future,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

“But with bearish momentum slowing and gold’s flat close (on Tuesday) despite stronger inflation, perhaps the path of least resistance points (to) slightly higher from current levels.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.5% last month, in line with expectations. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 6.4%, which was the smallest gain since October 2021, but slightly higher than expected.

Fed officials said on Tuesday the US central bank would need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation. “We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated” and “given the risks, we shouldn’t lock in on a peak interest rate or a precise path of rates,” Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said.

Money markets expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.263% in July from a current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,844

The dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot silver was 0.5% lower at $21.74 per ounce and platinum fell 0.4% to $927.17.

Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,495.86, after hitting its lowest since August 2019 in the previous session.

