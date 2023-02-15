AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Australian shares slip after US inflation data raises rate hike bets

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:47am
Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as higher US inflation increased bets that the US Federal Reserve would continue with its rate-hiking cycle. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,405.3 by 2345 GMT, after rising about 0.2% on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.1%.

U.S consumer prices increased 6.4% in the 12 months through January, marking its smallest annual rise since late-2021, but faster than the 6.2% that economists had projected.

The reading hinted that the Fed could still be on its moderate rate-hike path despite the continued gradual slowdown in inflation trends.

Australian banking stocks lost the most on the benchmark, plunging up to 3.1%. All “Big Four” lenders declined.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia slumped up to 5.7% after flagging tailwinds from inflationary pressures, rising rates, supply chain disruptions. It saw loan impairment expenses increasing by A$586 million in the half year.

Energy stocks tracked lower oil prices and fell 0.5%, with sector majors Woodside Energy Group and Santos Ltd sliding 2.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The mining sub-index swayed between positive and negative territories, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Australian shares see broad gains, US inflation data in focus

Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, dropped up to 3% on weaker-than-expected fall in its half-year profit, as declining iron ore prices eroded earnings from record half yearly iron ore shipments.

Gold stocks shed 0.9% after bullion prices gave up gains overnight.

Newcrest Mining fell 1.3%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12089.67.

