Australian shares slip after US inflation data raises rate hike bets

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as higher US inflation increased bets that the US Federal Reserve would continue with its rate-hiking cycle. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,405.3 by 2345 GMT, after rising about 0.2% on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.1%.

U.S consumer prices increased 6.4% in the 12 months through January, marking its smallest annual rise since late-2021, but faster than the 6.2% that economists had projected.

The reading hinted that the Fed could still be on its moderate rate-hike path despite the continued gradual slowdown in inflation trends.

Australian banking stocks lost the most on the benchmark, plunging up to 3.1%. All “Big Four” lenders declined.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia slumped up to 5.7% after flagging tailwinds from inflationary pressures, rising rates, supply chain disruptions. It saw loan impairment expenses increasing by A$586 million in the half year.

Energy stocks tracked lower oil prices and fell 0.5%, with sector majors Woodside Energy Group and Santos Ltd sliding 2.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The mining sub-index swayed between positive and negative territories, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, dropped up to 3% on weaker-than-expected fall in its half-year profit, as declining iron ore prices eroded earnings from record half yearly iron ore shipments.

Gold stocks shed 0.9% after bullion prices gave up gains overnight.

Newcrest Mining fell 1.3%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12089.67.