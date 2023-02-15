AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.9%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
NETSOL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
OGDC 95.76 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.88%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
PRL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
TELE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
TPLP 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.34%)
TRG 115.82 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.81%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,384 Increased By 233.7 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,582 Increased By 167 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

Reuters Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 02:48pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil dropped for a second day on Wednesday, as an industry report pointed to ample supplies in the United States and anticipation of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over weaker fuel demand and the economic outlook.

US crude stocks rose by a more-than-forecast 10.5 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures, ahead of official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data out at 1530 GMT. “Simply put, the US is swimming in oil,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude futures slid $1.13, or 1.3%, to $84.45 a barrel by 0910 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.31, or 1.7% to $77.75.

US inflation data and remarks from central bank officials that have spurred investor worries that interest rates are going to be higher for longer also weighed on the market.

US oil neutral in $78.57-$80.07 range

Federal Reserve officials said on Tuesday the US central bank will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation and suggested price pressures driven by a hot jobs market may push borrowing costs higher than they once thought.

Also putting downward pressure on crude was the US announcement this week that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve, which is already at its lowest level in roughly four decades.

Lending some support was Tuesday’s Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries report, in which the group made its first upward revision to global oil demand growth in months and trimmed the non-OPEC supply outlook, pointing to a tighter market in 2023.

The International Energy Agency, in its report on Wednesday, also boosted its 2023 demand forecast.

Also read

OPEC Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Most Asian currencies hit 1-month lows as dollar firms after US CPI data

Askari Bank reports 45% increase in profit after tax in 2022

Turkiye Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Read more stories