Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

LONDON: Oil dropped for a second day on Wednesday, as an industry report pointed to ample supplies in the United States and anticipation of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over weaker fuel demand and the economic outlook.

US crude stocks rose by a more-than-forecast 10.5 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures, ahead of official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data out at 1530 GMT. “Simply put, the US is swimming in oil,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude futures slid $1.13, or 1.3%, to $84.45 a barrel by 0910 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.31, or 1.7% to $77.75.

US inflation data and remarks from central bank officials that have spurred investor worries that interest rates are going to be higher for longer also weighed on the market.

US oil neutral in $78.57-$80.07 range

Federal Reserve officials said on Tuesday the US central bank will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation and suggested price pressures driven by a hot jobs market may push borrowing costs higher than they once thought.

Also putting downward pressure on crude was the US announcement this week that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve, which is already at its lowest level in roughly four decades.

Lending some support was Tuesday’s Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries report, in which the group made its first upward revision to global oil demand growth in months and trimmed the non-OPEC supply outlook, pointing to a tighter market in 2023.

The International Energy Agency, in its report on Wednesday, also boosted its 2023 demand forecast.

