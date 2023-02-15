BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Measures to revive IMF deal: President Alvi advises taking parliament into confidence 'more appropriate'

Read here for details.

Governor, ECP meeting fails to finalise elections date in Punjab

Read here for details.

Fitch Ratings downgrades Pakistan’s foreign-currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

Read here for details.

Govt violating constitution by not announcing election date in Punjab: Asad Umar

Read here for details.

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Read here for details.

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Read here for details.

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

Read here for details.

Rupee makes significant strides against US dollar

Read here for details.

FED on cigarettes doubled

Read here for details.