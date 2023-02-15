AVN 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.73%)
Pakistan

PPP accepts PDM proposal, decides to stay away from polls

Naveed Butt Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided that it would not participate in the by-elections on National Assembly seats on the proposal of its coalition partners – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), it is learnt.

According to the sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a detailed consultation with party leaders on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the video-link session of the party’s parliamentary board, in which, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nayyer Bukhari, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Faryal Talpur, and Makhdum Ahmed Mahmood participated. The PPP’s leadership would formally announce its decision in the coming days.

Bilawal presided over the video-link meeting with various PPP stalwarts participating in the session.

The sources said the PPP has decided not to participate in the by-elections following in the footsteps of the PDM.

Earlier, the PPP maintained that the field should not be left open for the PTI in the by-elections. But PDM parties did not agree with it.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was of the opinion that participating in these elections for a short period will be a waste of funds, energy, and time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

