LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 14, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55886 4.56457 4.56457 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.58786 4.58829 4.58829 0.11971
Libor 3 Month 4.86357 4.84314 4.87257 0.45857
Libor 6 Month 5.15200 5.13971 5.22529 0.75829
Libor 1 Year 5.50500 5.40443 5.66643 1.17671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
