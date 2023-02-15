AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 14, 2023)....
Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 14, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.55886   4.56457   4.56457   0.07371
Libor 1 Month       4.58786   4.58829   4.58829   0.11971
Libor 3 Month       4.86357   4.84314   4.87257   0.45857
Libor 6 Month       5.15200   5.13971   5.22529   0.75829
Libor 1 Year        5.50500   5.40443   5.66643   1.17671
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

