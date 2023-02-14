AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
DGKC 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
HUBC 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-7.23%)
OGDC 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.92%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.57%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-7.23%)
TELE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.57 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.41%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in financial and industrial stocks. Sri Lankan shares end...
Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 03:05pm
Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

  • The CSE All-Share index fell 1.73% to 8,638.92, marking its worst day since Nov. 24.

  • The island nation, caught in the worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, has sought a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

  • India, the third major creditor to Sri Lanka, agreed to support the country’s debt restructuring last month.

  • Softlogic Life Insurance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the biggest drags to the index, down 25.5% and 2.4%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

  • The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 85.6 million shares from 51.4 million in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 1.27 billion rupees on Monday, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 689.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.03 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

