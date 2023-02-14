KSE-100 down nearly 500 points as PSX sees bearish sentiments

Negative sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 12:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 41,186.66 level, a decline of 530.29 points or 1.27%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Experts attributed the decline to a lack of clarity over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and the deteriorating macroeconomic indicators.

“Uncertainty pertaining to IMF and redemption of mutual funds is driving the negative sentiment at the stock market,” said an economic analyst.

They added that although the government is taking steps like increasing gas tariff to appease the IMF, “our need is urgent, as our foreign exchange are very low, thus the market awaits the disbursement of funds at the earliest.”

They said its the financial results season, and companies are posting earnings that are “more or less good in different sectors.”

However, “the issue is sentiment deteriorates amid macro-economic indicators.”

Faced with critically low US-dollar reserves, the government has banned all but essential food and medicine imports until a lifeline bailout is agreed upon with the IMF.

It has also increased gas prices to generate a revenue of Rs310 billion from the consumers in the next six months to curtail circular debt in the gas sector.

A day after staff level 10-day discussions on the 9th review with the IMF team, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the media the government is required to reduce the gas sector circular debt to zero as per one of the prior actions for completion of the review.