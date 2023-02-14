AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.27%)
NETSOL 82.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.88%)
OGDC 97.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.46%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
TPLP 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
TRG 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.56%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,147 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.78%)
BR30 14,955 Decreased By -208.1 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -286.7 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,526 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.8%)
Australian shares see broad gains, US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 10:36am
Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by hopes around US inflation data due later in the day, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,466.9 by 2341 GMT, amid gains across all sectors. The benchmark had declined 0.2% on Monday.

January’s US inflation data could indicate how well the Fed’s monetary tightening policy has performed and whether its future rate-hike trajectory would change from hereon. Domestic technology stocks were the top gainers, tracking their overseas peers and jumping 1.4%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd climbed 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Firmer oil prices further boosted the benchmark, with energy stocks rising 1%. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy Group and Santos added 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners gained 0.3%. BHP Group , Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.2% and 0.6%. Financials added 0.9%, with all “Big Four” posting gains.

Among individual stocks, the world’s largest fibre cement maker James Hardie fell up to 8.7% after lowering its annual earnings guidance for the third time on account of weaker demand from its North America and Asia-Pacific geographies. Biotech giant CSL Ltd rose as much as 1%.

Australian shares fall on rate-hike worries; Star Entertainment tanks

It posted a 10% jump in its first-half profit, surpassing estimates, on account of higher blood plasma collections and the acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG boosting its bottomline. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,108.61.

