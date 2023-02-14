Australian shares see broad gains, US inflation data in focus

Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by hopes around US inflation data due later in the day, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,466.9 by 2341 GMT, amid gains across all sectors. The benchmark had declined 0.2% on Monday.

January’s US inflation data could indicate how well the Fed’s monetary tightening policy has performed and whether its future rate-hike trajectory would change from hereon. Domestic technology stocks were the top gainers, tracking their overseas peers and jumping 1.4%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd climbed 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Firmer oil prices further boosted the benchmark, with energy stocks rising 1%. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy Group and Santos added 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners gained 0.3%. BHP Group , Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.2% and 0.6%. Financials added 0.9%, with all “Big Four” posting gains.

Among individual stocks, the world’s largest fibre cement maker James Hardie fell up to 8.7% after lowering its annual earnings guidance for the third time on account of weaker demand from its North America and Asia-Pacific geographies. Biotech giant CSL Ltd rose as much as 1%.

Australian shares fall on rate-hike worries; Star Entertainment tanks

It posted a 10% jump in its first-half profit, surpassing estimates, on account of higher blood plasma collections and the acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG boosting its bottomline. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,108.61.