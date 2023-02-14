Intra-day update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 1% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 12pm, the rupee was being quoted at 266.85 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs2.59.

The gain comes after the rupee had witnessed marginal decline against the US dollar on Monday, closing at 269.44 against the US dollar, a depreciation of Re0.16 or 0.06%.

In a key development, talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan resumed virtually on Monday, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

Internationally, the dollar treaded water on Tuesday as investors braced for a highly anticipated inflation report, while the yen strengthened ahead of the expected announcement of surprise pick Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor.

Markets are looking to the US consumer price index (CPI) data for further clues on Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, with the headline number expected to rise 0.5% in January, according to a Reuters poll, after falling 0.1% in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, eased 0.019% to 103.17, having slipped 0.34% overnight. The index is up 1% for the month of February.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed.

This is an intra-day update