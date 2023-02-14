AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
BAFL 30.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
FFL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
HUBC 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
MLCF 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.45%)
OGDC 95.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.37%)
PAEL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.57%)
PRL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-4.68%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
TPLP 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
TRG 113.37 Decreased By ▼ -7.13 (-5.92%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,127 Decreased By -53.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,831 Decreased By -331.6 (-2.19%)
KSE100 41,273 Decreased By -443.6 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,466 Decreased By -185.1 (-1.18%)
Intra-day update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 266-267 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 12:35pm
The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 1% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 12pm, the rupee was being quoted at 266.85 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs2.59.

The gain comes after the rupee had witnessed marginal decline against the US dollar on Monday, closing at 269.44 against the US dollar, a depreciation of Re0.16 or 0.06%.

In a key development, talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan resumed virtually on Monday, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

Internationally, the dollar treaded water on Tuesday as investors braced for a highly anticipated inflation report, while the yen strengthened ahead of the expected announcement of surprise pick Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor.

Markets are looking to the US consumer price index (CPI) data for further clues on Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, with the headline number expected to rise 0.5% in January, according to a Reuters poll, after falling 0.1% in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, eased 0.019% to 103.17, having slipped 0.34% overnight. The index is up 1% for the month of February.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed.

This is an intra-day update

