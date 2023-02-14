AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
Japan’s Nikkei track Wall Street higher ahead of US CPI; Citizen soars

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 02:01pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, as investors positioned ahead of crucial US inflation data later in the day that could dictate the direction for Federal Reserve policy.

The Japanese government nominated academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan head as had been reported in the media, limiting the effect on markets.

The Nikkei ended up 0.64% at 27,602.77.

It had rallied to as high as 27,721.82 early in the session, which had put it in striking distance of last week’s two-month high at 27,821.22.

“Tonight we’ll get the long-awaited US CPI data, and it’s almost certain to be a big driver of market direction,” limiting potential upside ahead of the result, said Kazuo Kamitani, a Nomura strategist. “In the end, 27,700 for Nikkei was too heavy.” Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 166 rose, 54 fell and five were flat.

Japan’s Nikkei falls as weak tech shares, dim corporate outlook weigh

Citizen Watch Co. soared 16.2% on a stock buyback plan to far outpace all of its Nikkei rivals. Domestic earnings continued to split the market between big winners and losers, with engineering company Kajima jumping 5.4% while online company Recruit Holdings slumped 5%, making it the Nikkei’s biggest drag.

The broader Topix gained 0.78% to 1,993.09, after earlier rising to 1,996.80, and threatening to retake the 2,000 level for the first time since Dec. 1.

“Concerns over the global economy are receding now that the US is likely to achieve a soft landing, Europe is likely to avoid stagflation and China is likely to generate high growth after the end of the zero-COVID policy,” Daiwa Securities equity strategist Kenji Abe said, who expects the Nikkei to rise as high as 29,500 by end-March.

“Investors are becoming more optimistic.”

