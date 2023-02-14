AVN 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.62%)
Michigan State University police say shots fired, 1 reported dead

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:07am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Gunfire erupted at Michigan State University on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and multiple reported injuries, as police swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect, according to authorities and local news media.

Few official details about the gun violence were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building called Berkey Hall and an athletic facility known as IM East.

The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, inside Berkey Hall, citing Michigan State University (MSU) spokesperson Emily Guerrant, but Reuters could not independently verify that information. “There are multiple reported injuries,” MSU said on its official police and public safety Twitter feed.

It later said an unspecified number of victims were being transported to a nearby hospital. Several campus building had been cleared and secured nearly two hours after the gunfire was first reported on campus, MSU police said.

Baby, teen mother among six killed in California shooting

Police and the city of East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing and about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, tweeted that a single suspect, initially described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large and believed to be on foot.

Students, faculty and residents in surrounding off-campus neighborhoods were urged by authorities to “shelter in place,” while police searched for the suspect.

MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

