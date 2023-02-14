AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
DGKC 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
HUBC 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-7.23%)
OGDC 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.92%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.57%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-7.23%)
TELE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.57 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.41%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip on US crude reserve release, inflation pressure

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 03:45pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while traders look out for US inflation data for further queues.

Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 0.9%, to $85.81 per barrel by 1003 GMT, while US crude futures fell $1.05, or 1.3%, to $79.09 per barrel. Both benchmarks are on track for their biggest daily percentage drop since Feb. 3.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.

The DOE had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after US President Joe Biden’s administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve.

But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.

Supply concerns also eased after the Energy Information Administration said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins.

Oil edges higher as market weighs Russian supply cuts amid demand fears

Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a key Turkish port after a devastating earthquake rocked the region. Monthly reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are expected later on Tuesday and from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.

Traders will also be looking for clues from Tuesday’s crucial US consumer price index (CPI) data for January. US monthly consumer prices rose in the previous two months.

A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least twice more in coming months. Higher inflation and ensuing rate hikes may weigh on risk assets such as oil.

“The upcoming data tsunami will greatly influence the immediate risk appetite, but the broader view has not changed: inflation will ultimately be defeated,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga. “The second half of the year should bring with it tight oil balance greatly aided by reviving Chinese growth.”

Also read

OPEC Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil Russian oil deal

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices dip on US crude reserve release, inflation pressure

KSE-100 down 600 points as PSX sees bearish sentiments

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories