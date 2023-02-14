Sindh PA: Opposition assails govt over growing incidence of street crimes

KARACHI: The opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Monday clamoured over the growing street crimes and land grabbing in the city, as the treasury said that the developed world also faces the disorder.

Shahana Ashar, a female legislator of the MQM on a call attention notice asked the government that what steps it has taken to stem the rampant street crimes in Karachi.

She said that none of those responsible for maintaining order in the society has taken any steps so far to curb the crimes. She said that the outlaws are at large amid a routine crime trend.

Jam Khan Shoro, Sindh Irrigation Minister replied that street crimes do take place in the developed world as well. He claimed that his government is making efforts to control crimes with the help of a latest technology.

On another notice, Malik Shehzad Awan of the PTI clamoured over the encroached over of a amenity plot of over one acre at Quaid-e-Azam truck stand Hawksbay, Karachi. He said that people who have support from the KMC are behind the grabbing of the welfare land.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh Labor and Human Resource Minister, responded that his government will not let the amenity plot fall to the grabbers. He assured that he will discuss the issue with the concerned minister.

Mangla Sharma, MQM’s female lawmaker, raised the issue of an underage worker’s death in domestic violence, saying that what holds back the Child Protection Authority from its functions to help end the menace.

Jam Khan Shoro said that the government has registered the FIR for death of the child. The incident was reported on Feb 8, 2023, he said that the authorities have conducted a post mortem of the deceased on legal grounds despite his family’s objection.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman Khan raised the issue of insufficient facilities in Sindh for wheat stocks, saying that even women are compelled to queue up for buying flour for a daily household need.

Despite several times the issue have been raised to help the grain secure, but failed to see any actions by the government, he said that lack of storage facilities causes billions of rupees losses to the national exchanger.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023