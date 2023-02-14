KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 13, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 13-02-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Trust Securities JS Global Cap. John&Philips 15,057 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,057 45.00
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 15,057
=================================================================================================================
