KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 13, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 13-02-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Trust Securities JS Global Cap. John&Philips 15,057 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,057 45.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 15,057 =================================================================================================================

