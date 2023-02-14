KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,716.95 High: 41,992.53 Low: 41,640.57 Net Change: 24.83 Volume (000): 110,589 Value (000): 6,718,507 Makt Cap (000) 1,579,507,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,342.16 NET CH (-) 72.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,793.58 NET CH (+) 13.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,240.06 NET CH (+) 7.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,708.69 NET CH (+) 190.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,327.08 NET CH (-) 11.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,309.92 NET CH (-) 71.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-February-2023 ====================================

