Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,716.95
High: 41,992.53
Low: 41,640.57
Net Change: 24.83
Volume (000): 110,589
Value (000): 6,718,507
Makt Cap (000) 1,579,507,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,342.16
NET CH (-) 72.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,793.58
NET CH (+) 13.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,240.06
NET CH (+) 7.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,708.69
NET CH (+) 190.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,327.08
NET CH (-) 11.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,309.92
NET CH (-) 71.18
------------------------------------
As on: 13-February-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments