KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Indus Motor 31.12.2022 102% (ii) 2,627.513 33.43 - 21.02.2023 to Company Limited Half Year 23.02.2023 Nishat Power Limited 31.12.2022 20% (ii) 2,043.333 5.77 - 24.02.2023 to Half Year 26.02.2023 ==========================================================================================================

