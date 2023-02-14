Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Indus Motor 31.12.2022 102% (ii) 2,627.513 33.43 - 21.02.2023 to
Company Limited Half Year 23.02.2023
Nishat Power Limited 31.12.2022 20% (ii) 2,043.333 5.77 - 24.02.2023 to
Half Year 26.02.2023
==========================================================================================================
