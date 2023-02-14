AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 13, 2023)....
Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 13, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.55929   4.55271   4.56457   0.07371
Libor 1 Month       4.57800   4.57186   4.58829   0.11971
Libor 3 Month       4.86943   4.83414   4.87257   0.45857
Libor 6 Month       5.12714   5.05743   5.22529   0.75829
Libor 1 Year        5.48457   5.25114   5.66643   1.17671
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

