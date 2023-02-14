KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 13, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 270.00 273.00 AUD S 183.00 186.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 71.20 72.50 CAD S 199.00 202.00
UAE DIRHAM 73.20 74.80 INDIAN RUPEE 3.00 3.50
EURO 285.00 290.00 CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00
UK POUND 322.00 327.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments