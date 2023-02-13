AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks edge up ahead of inflation data

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 08:45pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks inched higher early Monday ahead of the release of January US inflation data expected to heavily influence key monetary policy decisions.

Market watchers awaiting Tuesday’s consumer price index report have penciled in further moderation, which would ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve to prolong interest rate hikes for significantly longer.

However, several Fed officials have said in recent days they expect more interest rate hikes.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Last year’s laggards lead US stocks’ 2023 rebound, for now

On Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said tightness in the labor market was continuing to put pressure on prices.

“We are still far from achieving price stability, and I expect that it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down toward our goal,” Bowman said in Florida.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 33,946.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 0.2 percent to 4,097.59, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 11,740.49.

Other economic releases this week include a report on retail sales on Wednesday and housing starts on Thursday, both for January.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks edge up ahead of inflation data

KSE-100 inches down in range-bound session

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Virgin Atlantic suspends services to Pakistan in ‘review of entire network’

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

Turkiye-Syria quake toll rises above 35,000

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Miracle rescues a week after Turkiye-Syria quake

Read more stories