Djokovic remains top as Fritz climbs to highest ranking

PARIS: American Taylor Fritz moved up one spot to No. 7 in the ATP rankings on Monday as Novak Djokovic remained comfortably in first place.

Fritz, 25, rose to his highest career ranking despite a surprise loss to Wu Yibing in the Dallas semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Wu on Sunday beat another American, John Isner, in a marathon final, to become the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title. Wu jumped 39 paces to 58th.

Isner, climbed two places to 37th at the age of 37.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the title in Montpellier on Sunday, moved up three spots to No. 14.

American Maxime Cressy, who lost the final to Sinner, climbed 11 places to 40th.

Sebastian Baez, who won his second title on the circuit in an all-Argentine final at Cordoba, also rose 11 spots and is 36th.

The beaten finalist in the event in Argentina, Federico Coria, gained 18 places to 49th, the best ranking of his career at the age of 30.

ATP rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):