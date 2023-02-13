AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, hit by losses in industrials and financials stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 04:42pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, hit by losses in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 1.65% to 8,790.72, marking its worst day since Nov. 24.

The island nation, caught in the worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, has sought a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

India, the third major creditor to Sri Lanka, agreed to support the country’s debt restructuring last month.

Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials, consumer staples fall

Expolanka Holdings and Dialog Axiata were the biggest drags to the index, down 5.1% and 7.3%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 51.4 million shares from 40.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.27 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.52 million) from 1.41 billion rupees on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 138.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.19 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Miracle rescues a week after Turkiye-Syria quake

Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Read more stories