AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.47%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
EPCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.53%)
HUBC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.13%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.99%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.99%)
MLCF 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
NETSOL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.72%)
OGDC 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.13%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TRG 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,714 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise after credit data; Hong Kong slips on Sino-US tensions

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 02:01pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday as a strong rebound in January credit demand lifted the market’s sentiment, while Hong Kong shares dropped on geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index added 0.6% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped 0.1%.

** Other Asian shares slid and the dollar rose as investors hunkered down for US inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally.

** New bank loans in China jumped more than expected to a record 4.9 trillion yuan ($720.21 billion) in January, as the central bank looks to kickstart a recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy after the lifting of harsh pandemic controls.

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

** “The strong credit data let the market see the hope that social finance gradually bottomed out and the economy will recover,” analysts at China Merchants Securities said, expecting the A-share market will be boosted in the short term.

** Shares in consumer-related companies led the gains, with tourism firms rising 2.5% and liquor makers jumping 4.4%.

** However, Nomura analysts cautioned that household loans still remained subdued amid contractions in the sales of new homes and autos, which could potentially weaken future credit expansion.

** The Joe Biden administration plans to outright ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and increase scrutiny of others, sources told Reuters.

** Meanwhile, an air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S Air Force had shot down a flying object near the Canadian border, the fourth object downed this month.

** Officials declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.5%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise after credit data; Hong Kong slips on Sino-US tensions

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Read more stories