HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the start of trade Monday morning as investors lifted their expectations for interest rates aimed at battling sky-high inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.32 percent, or 280.34 points, to 20,910.08.

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.69 points, to 3,256.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.15 points, to 2,163.56.