Hong Kong shares close with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Monday to extend last week’s losses fuelled by fears that strong US data will force the Federal Reserve to ramp interest rates higher and send the economy into recession.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 26.00 points, to 21,164.42.

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.72 percent, or 23.49 points, to 3,284.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.19 percent, or 25.82 points, to 2,190.54.