AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.47%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
EPCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.53%)
HUBC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.13%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.99%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.99%)
MLCF 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
NETSOL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.72%)
OGDC 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.13%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TRG 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,714 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

AFP Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 02:20pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Monday to extend last week’s losses fuelled by fears that strong US data will force the Federal Reserve to ramp interest rates higher and send the economy into recession.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 26.00 points, to 21,164.42.

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.72 percent, or 23.49 points, to 3,284.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.19 percent, or 25.82 points, to 2,190.54.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Read more stories