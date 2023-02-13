AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Palm oil erases earlier gains as rival oils fall

Reuters Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 01:25pm
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Monday erasing an earlier gain, after rival oils turned negative and dragged on sentiment for palm despite strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery fell 0.89% to 3,896 ringgit ($893.78) per tonne.

The contract gained as much as 0.79% earlier in the session.

The Feb.1 - Feb.10 export data released over the weekend “should be supportive, yet our market is influenced by Dalian behaviour,” said a trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding market participants would likely wait for the Feb.1 - Feb.15 export data to decide their further move.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb.1 - Feb.10 rose 39.3% from Jan.1- Jan.10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday rose 32.51%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract eased from its 1.11% gain to trade sideways, while its palm oil contract fell 0.81%.

Palm oil posts weekly gain on export surge

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.82%.

Meanwhile, some traders were cautiously monitoring Indonesia’s export policy as last week the world’s top palm oil exporter said it would review its palm oil export quota ratios amid rising prices of cooking oil at home and after it said it was suspending some export permits.

An official said on Monday that the review is still ongoing and the government continue to asses market condition.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,859 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could be followed by a drop to 3,708 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

