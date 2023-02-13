AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.61%)
NETSOL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
OGDC 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.57%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.03%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 102.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 41,850 Increased By 108.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,708 Increased By 26 (0.17%)
Gold subdued as investors brace for US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:17am
Gold prices edged lower on Monday on a firmer dollar as investors squared positions before US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike roadmap.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,861.95 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,872.20. Bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, but the opportunity cost of holding it is higher when interest rates are raised to combat inflation.

“A firmer US dollar and higher Treasury yields continue to put gold prices under pressure as expectations of a prolonged disinflation story are being challenged,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG. The dollar index edged up 0.1%.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced bullion a less attractive bet for overseas buyers. Benchmark 10-year note yields hovered near their highest level since Jan. 6.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Friday that he sees the Fed’s policy rate going up to somewhere above 5% and holding there for a while, and flagged the prospect of rate cuts in 2024. Market participants now expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.188% in July.

“A cautious tone for gold prices could continue to linger in the lead-up to the US CPI data, as any upside risks to inflation being presented could push back against recent dovish expectations and lead markets to revisit the possibility of higher-for-longer rates,” Yeap said.

Gold prices make handsome gains

Data on Tuesday is likely to show the US monthly consumer prices climbing 0.4% month-on-month in January, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The Labor Department’s annual revisions of CPI data on Friday showed the consumer price index edged up 0.1% in December rather than dipping 0.1% as reported last month. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $21.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $941.06, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,552.80.

Gold gold market Spot gold Asia Gold bullion

