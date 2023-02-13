AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 268-269 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 11:05am
The Pakistani rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11am, the rupee was being quoted at 268.95 during intra-day trading, an increase of Re0.33.

During the previous week, the currency had appreciated 2.71% against the US dollar to close at Rs269.28 in the inter-bank market.

The rise is attributed to recent correction of exchange rate following the end of the peg on dollar. Exporters are also selling their dollars in the market as they believe that the rupee is fairly valued. Amid the free-float of the exchange rate, inflows from illegal markets diverted towards formal channels.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team was on a visit to Pakistan and market participants expected the resumption of bailout package. The programme remains stalled as the ninth review of Pakistan’s economy remained incomplete. Although the IMF team left without the signing of a staff level agreement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar notified the receipt of Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP).

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a five-week high against major peers on Monday on rising bets for prolonged Federal Reserve policy tightening ahead of a crucial consumer price report the following day.

The dollar index – which measures the greenback against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling – added 0.068% to 103.65, keeping close to last Tuesday’s high of 103.96, the strongest level since January 6.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Monday after rising 2% in the previous session, as investors focused on short-term demand concerns stemming from crucial upcoming US inflation data and refinery maintenance in Asia and the US.

This is an intra-day update

KhanRA Feb 13, 2023 11:22am
The rupee is actually stabilizing at a tolerable level. Why did Dar deplete foreign reserves to peg the rate at 230 to the dollar? He’s out Pakistan on the brink of bankruptcy for this idiotic approach to subsidizing imports. If Pakistan weren’t into such bad shape, the currency might be 250 to the dollar.
