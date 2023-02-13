AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.47%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
EPCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.53%)
HUBC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.13%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.99%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.99%)
MLCF 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
NETSOL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.72%)
OGDC 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.13%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TRG 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,714 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.2%)
Oil falls on demand fears as Fed ‘make or break moment’ approaches

Reuters Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 03:34pm
LONDON: Oil prices slumped by about 1% on Monday as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of key US inflation data. Brent crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.3%, to $85.25 a barrel by 1005 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.3%, at $78.61 after a 2.1% gain in the previous session.

“Crude prices are softening as energy traders anticipate a potentially weakening crude demand outlook as a pivotal inflation report could force the Fed to tighten policy much more aggressively,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, referring to US consumer price data due on Feb. 14.

Oil rebound more likely this year, $100 a barrel possible, OPEC sources say

“This week could deliver a make-or-break moment in how bad a recession Wall Street prices in.” The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil. Additionally, supply concerns were relieved somewhat by the resumption of Azerbaijani oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal on Sunday.

The terminal had been damaged by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week. It is the storage and loading point for pipelines that carry oil from Azerbaijan and Iraq.

Oil prices had risen on Friday after Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, said it would cut crude production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, in retaliation against western curbs imposed on its exports in response to the Ukraine conflict.

Both the Brent and WTI contracts rose more than 8% last week, buoyed by optimism over demand recovery in China after COVID curbs were scrapped in December.

