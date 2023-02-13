Minister asks officials to ensure security of foreigners

GAWADAR: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of masses and foreign nationals in the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Gwadar on Sunday regarding counter terrorism and the security of foreign nationals in the country. During the meeting, he said foolproof security will be provided to Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Rana Sanaullah said one percent amount of all projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been reserved for security arrangements, adding that local people should be given priority in the recruitment process of security agencies.