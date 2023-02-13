AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.75%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 121.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.46%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 15,121 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,726 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,658 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.16%)
Women MPs: WPC to hold national convention

APP Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:51am
ISLAMABAD: Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly (NA) is organizing ‘National Convention of Women Parliamentarians’ today here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts.

The event will be organized by the WPC in collaboration with United Nations Women and the European Union and bring together female parliamentarians from across the country to discuss and address critical issues facing women in leadership positions under the theme of ‘Empowering Women in Leadership’.

The keynote speakers at the event will include the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. A highlight of the convention will be the main panel discussion, ‘what is the political landscape of Pakistan with or without women? which will provide a platform for parliamentarians to examine the practices and policies of political parties regarding female parliamentarians and political workers.

The panellists will also delve into the significant role women play in strengthening democratic norms and bringing peace to society, as well as the importance of women’s meaningful participation in the political process.

This event will offer a rare opportunity for female parliamentarians to share their experiences, struggles, and work to promote the empowerment of women in leadership positions. The convention will be open for media with the opportunity to interview parliamentarians and gain valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing women in leadership in Pakistan.

