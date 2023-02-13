BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 11 and February 12, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance
- Govt has given FIA permission to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin: Sanaullah
- No chance of instant relief to masses, admits Maryam Nawaz
- Efforts underway to stop me from coming into power: Imran Khan
- PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into Nankana Sahib incident
- Sheikh Rashid secures bail in case of manhandling law enforcement officer
- PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of long-delayed Bab-e-Pakistan project
- Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs
- Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry
- Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy
- Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR
- FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’
- Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today
