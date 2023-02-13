AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 11 and February 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 08:51am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

Read here for details.

  • Govt has given FIA permission to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin: Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • No chance of instant relief to masses, admits Maryam Nawaz

Read here for details.

  • Efforts underway to stop me from coming into power: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into Nankana Sahib incident

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Rashid secures bail in case of manhandling law enforcement officer

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of long-delayed Bab-e-Pakistan project

Read here for details.

  • Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Read here for details.

  • Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Read here for details.

  • Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Read here for details.

  • Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

Read here for details.

  • FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Read here for details.

  • Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Read here for details.

