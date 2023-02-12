Maroof and Naseem propel Pakistan to 149 against India

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and hard-hitting Ayesha Naseem shared a quick-scoring partnership to lift their team after a slow start in their Women’s T20 World Cup against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

It was a total which looked unlikely when Pakistan were labouring at 68 for four in the 13th over.

But Maroof (68 not out) and Naseem (43 not out) transformed the innings in an unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls.

The left-handed Maroof faced 55 balls and hit seven fours while the 18-year-old Naseem hammered her runs off 25 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Naseem went on the attack as soon as she came in, with some powerful hitting, including a six over long-off in an over from the medium-paced Renuka Singh which cost 18 runs.

Maroof and Naseem added to the pressure on the Indian fielders with good running between the wickets.

India had to bowl the last two overs with only three fielders outside the fielding circle instead of four - a penalty for a slow over rate.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 149-4 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2-21).

Toss: Pakistan

Match situation: India need 150 to win.