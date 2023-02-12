AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Earthquake impact on Turkiye GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2023 02:58pm
DUBAI: The impact of last week’s earthquake on Turkey’s growth domestic product (GDP) is unlikely to be as pronounced as after the earthquake that hit the country in 1999, IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin told reporters on the sidelines of the Arab Fiscal Forum on Sunday.

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN expects toll to double

Mohieldin added that, after the initial impact over the next few months, public and private sector investments in rebuilding could boost GDP growth going forward.

